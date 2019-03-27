Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Murphy USA by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,704 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Murphy USA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,194,000 after acquiring an additional 109,708 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE MUSA opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

