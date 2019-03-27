Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $976,000 in Cable One Inc (CABO) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,896,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cable One by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 2,481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total value of $6,390,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,850,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $976.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $597.40 and a 52-week high of $976.40.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $7.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.04 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 34.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $905.00 price target on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,043.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $976,000 in Cable One Inc (CABO) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-invests-976000-in-cable-one-inc-cabo-stock.html.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.