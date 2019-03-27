Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $953,000 in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,398 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

In other news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $354,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $182,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,400 shares in the company, valued at $755,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,988 shares of company stock worth $3,099,986. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

