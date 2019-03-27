Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $940,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.67.

In other news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total transaction of $317,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Lane sold 971 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $201,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,144 shares of company stock worth $8,378,892 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $220.00 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $256.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.97%. The firm had revenue of $549.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

