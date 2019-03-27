Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys Shares of 30,970 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $993,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $993,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,139,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $686,304,000 after acquiring an additional 646,242 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,396,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $278,704,000 after acquiring an additional 434,347 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,460,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $250,932,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

