MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Paypal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,286,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $528,634,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 169,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,270,000 after buying an additional 109,350 shares during the period. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,172,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $70.22 and a one year high of $104.56. The company has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Paypal to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Nomura upped their target price on Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 32,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $2,943,840.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,564,693.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

