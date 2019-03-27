MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

MSC Industrial Direct has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $96.58.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $831.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 12,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $1,051,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $436,566.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,631.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/msc-industrial-direct-co-inc-msm-announces-0-63-quarterly-dividend.html.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.