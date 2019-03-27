Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,525 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.7% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 218.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 127.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,079,000 after purchasing an additional 984,124 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 214,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.4% in the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 33,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $102.96. 30,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $633.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hollis acquired 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.12 per share, for a total transaction of $505,372.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $36,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,971.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $626,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.41.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

