Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Position in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,365.1% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.59. 2,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $105.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

