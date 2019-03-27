Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Overweight

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RARE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 35.26% and a negative net margin of 383.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,800 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

