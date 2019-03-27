Morgan Stanley Boosts FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Price Target to $220.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FDS. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $211.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $217.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.58.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS opened at $246.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $184.48 and a fifty-two week high of $246.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.46 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 62.54%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John W. Wiseman sold 9,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total value of $1,989,396.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $279,696.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,748. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.