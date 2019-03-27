Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,127,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,979,621,000 after acquiring an additional 906,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,823,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,425,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,266 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20,103.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,424,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,093,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,299,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $952,900,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.63.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $188.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

