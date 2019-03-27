Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Given a $3.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 121,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.