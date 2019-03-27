Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

