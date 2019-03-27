MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John W. Wiseman sold 9,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total value of $1,989,396.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,748. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.83.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $246.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.48 and a 12-month high of $246.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.46 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 62.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

