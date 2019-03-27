MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 347.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,226 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7,577.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 105,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 104,565 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,009,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 279,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,026,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 165,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

