Mitek Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,012 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,895% compared to the typical daily volume of 151 call options.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO James B. Debello sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $328,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,050.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $127,081.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,052.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.39. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

MITK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

