Millennium Management LLC Buys 36,275 Shares of CubeSmart (CUBE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,640,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.42% of CubeSmart worth $75,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 192,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CubeSmart by 77.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,910,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,863 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 241.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 741,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 524,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 179.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,479,000 after acquiring an additional 267,274 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 60,207 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,897,122.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,378.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 60,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,074.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $134.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

