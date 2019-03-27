Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,131,716 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 400.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $64,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $8,891,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $801,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,619,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 79,619 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.92 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.62%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 68.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

In other news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $1,336,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,131,716 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/millennium-management-llc-buys-1131716-shares-of-wyndham-hotels-resorts-inc-wh.html.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following two business segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.