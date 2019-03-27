Midatech Pharma (MTP) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP)’s share price rose 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 818,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,570,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Midatech Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.53.

About Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP)

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

