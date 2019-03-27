Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Insider Sells $28,013.64 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $28,013.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $109.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $398.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

