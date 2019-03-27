Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,974,651,000 after buying an additional 1,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,548.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 28,112,651 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 75.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,530,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,290,438,000 after buying an additional 12,269,445 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,631,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $463,429,000 after buying an additional 229,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of MU stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

