MGM Resorts International (MGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 552,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In related news, Director Mary Christine Gay bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at $491,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 140,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

