MGM China Holdings Ltd (MCHVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MGM China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MGM China in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA raised shares of MGM China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of MGM China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of MCHVF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.95. 866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092. MGM China has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.04.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, the related hotel and resort facilities, and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

