MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,882,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,269,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 39,213,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,213,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,712,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,155,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. JMP Securities upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

NYSE:MFA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,262. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.50. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 66.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

