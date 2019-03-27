Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.66 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2,983.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,334,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,762 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,587.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,341,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,861 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3,764.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,106,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,288 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $13,015,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $12,175,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 33,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $1,216,493.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,376.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 139,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $5,484,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,079 shares of company stock worth $8,102,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TER shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.68 to $29.89 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, December 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.17 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-has-1-66-million-position-in-teradyne-inc-ter.html.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.