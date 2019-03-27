Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,689 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $3,302,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $4,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $28,951.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,840.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHGE opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BHGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Baker Hughes A GE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

