MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,833 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 751.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.69 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 21,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $1,038,510.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Chersi purchased 2,200 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,418.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,833 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-sells-2833-shares-of-etrade-financial-corp-etfc.html.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.