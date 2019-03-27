MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,739 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after acquiring an additional 144,593 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.1963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

