MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,974,000 after acquiring an additional 490,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 59,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $144.95 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 12-month low of $105.42 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

