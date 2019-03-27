MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Gartner Inc (IT)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

In other news, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 8,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total transaction of $1,190,452.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,269.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $511,226.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,234 shares of company stock worth $16,211,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $148.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $114.40 and a one year high of $161.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Gartner had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

