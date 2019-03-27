Merus (MRUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Merus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Merus has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $284.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. Research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.

