Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Holdings Reduced by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,235 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Mercury Systems by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 538,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 199,820 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 572,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 197,460 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 134.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 119,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,640,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,735,000 after acquiring an additional 114,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,735,000 after acquiring an additional 114,329 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRCY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

MRCY stock opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.45 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $2,392,901.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,002,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,736 shares of company stock worth $3,291,302 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

