Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (MRC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.55

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MRC stock traded up GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 198.28 ($2.59). The company had a trading volume of 403,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,900. Mercantile Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 203.35 ($2.66).

In related news, insider Heather Hopkins purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,700 ($12,674.77).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

