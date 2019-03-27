Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

MLCO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

MLCO stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,128,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 179,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 309,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,819 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 602.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 986,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 105,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

