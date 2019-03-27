MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $21.93.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MGTX has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 1,304,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $18,000,002.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MeiraGTx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MeiraGTx worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MeiraGTx (MGTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/meiragtx-mgtx-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-05-eps.html.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.