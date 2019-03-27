Mehrdad Givehchi Sells 21,000 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 21,000 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $1,215,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mehrdad Givehchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mehrdad Givehchi sold 1,629 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $91,305.45.

On Monday, February 4th, Mehrdad Givehchi sold 1,808 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $76,550.72.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Acacia Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acacia Communications by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,711,000 after buying an additional 391,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Acacia Communications by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,711,000 after buying an additional 391,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acacia Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,011,000 after buying an additional 46,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Acacia Communications by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 620,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Acacia Communications by 354.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after buying an additional 498,540 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. B. Riley cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.50 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Acacia Communications from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

