MediciNova’s (MNOV) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $8.14 on Monday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $337.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in MediciNova during the third quarter worth $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in MediciNova by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in MediciNova by 72.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MediciNova by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MediciNova by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

