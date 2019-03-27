MediciNova (MNOV) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $337.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

