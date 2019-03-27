Medical Facilities Corp (DR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

TSE:DR traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,706. Medical Facilities has a one year low of C$12.99 and a one year high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $536.31 million and a PE ratio of 28.40.

DR has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

