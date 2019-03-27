Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) is First Western Capital Management Co’s 7th Largest Position

First Western Capital Management Co cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 4.0% of First Western Capital Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Western Capital Management Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 125,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 858.7% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,077,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $532,818,000 after acquiring an additional 620,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $187.48 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $190.88. The firm has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $3,987,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $5,408,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.11.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

