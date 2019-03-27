Match Group Inc (MTCH) Holdings Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276,748 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Match Group worth $59,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Match Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Match Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 13,764 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $795,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 11,409 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $659,097.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,308.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,705 shares of company stock valued at $19,966,091 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Match Group Inc has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 83.21%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Match Group to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Match Group to $64.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.37.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

