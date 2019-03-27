Mastercard (MA) vs. DHI Group (DHX) Financial Contrast

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. DHI Group does not pay a dividend. Mastercard pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mastercard has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mastercard and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 2 23 1 2.96 DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mastercard presently has a consensus target price of $229.36, indicating a potential downside of 1.68%. DHI Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.68%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Mastercard.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mastercard and DHI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $14.95 billion 16.01 $5.86 billion $6.49 35.95 DHI Group $161.57 million 0.78 $7.17 million $0.15 15.80

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 39.19% 122.25% 29.02% DHI Group 4.44% 5.08% 2.75%

Risk and Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastercard beats DHI Group on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and analytics services, consulting services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

