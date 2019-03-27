Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14,925.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077,219 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,127 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,753 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22,078.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,820,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,341 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $233.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $167.94 and a 1-year high of $237.08. The company has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

In other Mastercard news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at $10,670,492.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/mastercard-inc-ma-shares-sold-by-boston-family-office-llc.html.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.