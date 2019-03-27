Master Contract Token (MCT) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $64,224.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.03432486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00118771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00032821 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016645 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

