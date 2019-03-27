Martinrea International Inc (MRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

TSE MRE traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.88. 128,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,042. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$9.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

