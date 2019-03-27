MarineMax (HZO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.39 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on MarineMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.34.

HZO stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $101,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 66,236 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

