Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Holdings Increased by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 103,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 47,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,709,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,535,000 after buying an additional 1,203,638 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 581,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after buying an additional 175,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,371,000 after buying an additional 1,496,676 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. ValuEngine cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Holdings Increased by Kaizen Advisory LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/marathon-petroleum-corp-mpc-holdings-increased-by-kaizen-advisory-llc.html.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.