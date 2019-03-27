MAN GRP PLC/ADR (MNGPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Man Group plc is in alternative investment management business. It provides investment management services to private investors, institutions and financial professionals. Its key areas of business include people, information technology and risk management. The Company’s investment management expertise extends from single managers such as Man AHL to fund of funds managers such as Man multi-manager. Its products include UCITS III compliant products, open-ended products, capital protection or income products, convertible bonds, advisory solutions and managed accounts. Man Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MAN GRP PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of MNGPY stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

