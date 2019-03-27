Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Main Sector Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

SECT stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,309 shares.

